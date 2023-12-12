Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
Jeff Spear
QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Missing La Grange man found safe
ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules

Latest News

Deanna Vaters with the Williamson County tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s...
Woman creates Buc-ee's gingerbread house
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before fatal tractor-trailer crash
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’