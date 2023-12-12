High temps will be anything but normal

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak wave of low-pressure rides through the atmosphere early Wednesday morning. It appears that underneath that wave of low pressure, the atmosphere will be too dry to support any snowfall. So, while it may look like it on radar, we don’t think there will be any snow that makes it to the ground. Even a flurry does not look likely. What is very likely over the next seven days is a significant warming trend. Your average daytime high temperature for the middle of December is 40 degrees, we will be ranging 10 to even 15 degrees above what is average over the next 6 to 7 days. If we were to stretch out the forecast to Christmas Eve, I would have a daytime high forecast for Christmas Eve of 50 degrees. So, this mild December continues. In addition to your warmer temperatures, there’s not much of an indication of any rain, falling, or snow falling for that matter. So, for you folks who love the colder temperatures, you are out of luck at this time.

