Hospital report: December 12, 2023

Deaths:

Mae Pauline Peterson, age 76, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 9 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.

Mildred P. McIntosh, age 91, of Barry, formerly of Quincy, died on Dec. 11 in Barry Healthcare and Senior Living.

Bonnie Jean Anderson, age 95, of Quincy, died on Dec. 10 in Bradford Villa.

Lisa Lynn Morrison, age 63, of Quincy, died on Dec. 8 in her home.

Keith Ashford, age 61, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 10 at Westview Nursing Home in Center, MO.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

