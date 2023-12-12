New law ends Illinois nuclear construction moratorium in 2026

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois could see its first new nuclear power plant in decades. A new law ends the moratorium on constructing new plants on Jan. 1, 2026.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker signed the legislation on Dec. 8. It passed through both chambers of the state legislature with large bipartisan majorities during the 2023 veto session.

It will allow companies to build small-modular nuclear reactors.

“Advanced nuclear reactor technology certainly provides reliability, it provides clean power and is an option to companies who really are high-intensity users of energy,” said Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, the bill’s primary Senate sponsor.

She said those high-intensity energy users include steel mills, gas plants and heavy manufacturers.

Utilities could also use the technology to power homes.

Rezin said energy reliability, particularly in Southern Illinois, was a major driving forced behind the legislation. The state has banned the use of fossil fuels starting in 2045.

“We need reliable power because the large energy users, your coal plants and your natural gas plants, are going offline and all of the new energy is not coming online soon enough in order to backfill that void,” Rezin said.

Advocates who opposed the legislation fear nuclear technology isn’t safe.

Nuclear isn’t new to Illinois. The state currently generates half its power from nuclear plants using older technology according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA).

The bill’s main House sponsor, Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, said new technology is safer than what the state’s already using.

“It’s not brand new technology, it’s taking existing technology and finding a way to both make them smaller, make them commercially available and safer because the advanced nuclear reactors actually are safer in the long run than our generation I reactors that are in service now,” he said.

Before anyone can start the permitting process for a new reactor in 2026, IEMA must create new rules for the technology’s use. Once the permitting processing does start, Rezin said it takes 6-8 years for the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to issue the permit.

