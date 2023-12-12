Park District plants a tree ahead of Arbor Day

QUINCY (WGEM) -City and Park District officials gathered on the Bill Klingner Trail this morning to plant a tree for Arbor Day.

While Arbor Day is still a few months away, experts say planting before the brunt of winter is beneficial.

Quincy is one of 186 communities in Illinois that are designated as Tree City USA.

Mayor Mike Troup says the town has held that title for quite some time.

“There’s a few rules that you have to follow. Part of that is how much you spend on urban forestry, having a tree commission and we’ve met that requirement for that qualification for over 35 years. So, it’s something I think we’re proud of here,” Troup said.

The decision for this year’s tree to go on the trail was inspired by the many Quincy residents who utilize the pathway.

“Here, by having some other trees, during the change of the seasons, you know, as they leaf out in the spring, change colors in the fall, it gives a different view, and you know, environment for people to enjoy as they’re using the trails,” Troup said.

The tree will be monitored and taken care of throughout the winter by Park District employees.

