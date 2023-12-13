Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW SALEM, Ill. (WGEM) - Cleanup continued Wednesday morning for a Norfolk Southern train that derailed Tuesday near New Salem, Illinois.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern said of the 89-car train, 20 cars had derailed.
They added there is no hazmat situation or danger to the public.
WGEM News will update this story as more information is available.
