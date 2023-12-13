Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

William Beaver

Michelle Feldberg

Cindy Bozarth

Christine Keller

Chase Ramsey

Hendrix Palmer

Lois Peters

Max Semenick

Eliza Piper

Brent Nebe

Jaxson Hermann

Danny Powell

George Taylor

Darren Davis

Adri Cannon

Sheila Karhoff

Janet Ryan

Art Awerkamp

Oaklynn Hernandez

Ethan & Siera Duesterhaus

Brad and Regan Klauser

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.