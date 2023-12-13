Culver Stockton College holds Christmas Choir Performance.

CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - Culver Stockton College welcomed audiences for their Christmas Choir performance on campus.

The Division of Fine, Applied and Literary Arts presented this free event to the public. The Chamber Choir, chorus choir and collegiate choir presented 45 minutes of music for their concert titled The Light of Christmas.

“This concert is kind of a culmination of everything we’ve been working on all semester, especially for the collegiate choir because we only work on Christmas music all semester, so it’s a great way for us. This is our hurrah,” said Cassie Williams, a senior at Culver Stockton College.

Tickets were free, and no prior need to be purchased in advance.

“This is one that we look forward to. The decorations are beautiful, the music is beautiful, so we really enjoy performing this concert especially” said Amy Strollberg, Interim Director of Choirs at Culver Stockton College.

Following the concert, guests were welcomed to attend a reception at the Merillat Chapel and Recital Hall, which included a performance by the Culver Stockton College Jazz Combo.

