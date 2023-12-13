Difference between DeSantis and Trump? DeSantis says that he’s a ‘servant’ not a ‘ruler’

Florida governor back in his state in between Iowa trips
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023 on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, right. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Dave Price
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa -- (Gray Iowa State Capitol Bureau) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will be a different kind of president than former president Donald Trump, who is running again for the job. DeSantis said that Trump, if elected again, would be focused on himself and retribution for his 2020 general election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump faces federal and state investigations into his actions trying to overturn the results of the election; his actions on January 6th, 2021, when his supporters attacked law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol Building; and a fraud trial in New York where he is accused of inflating the value of his properties to secure more favorable loans.

In contrast, DeSantis said that he would focus on service. “I’m not a ruler. I’m a servant,” DeSantis. “I also understand about my role as a parent of a first grader, kindergartner and a preschooler. My wife and I both believe that we have the responsibility to be good role models for our kids. And that’s what drives us. But I think that that’s exemplified in how you conduct yourself in office...how you conduct yourself in office as a candidate, how you conduct yourself as president of the United States.”

Trump was scheduled to campaign in Coralville on Wednesday night.

