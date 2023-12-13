Former State Senator Bob Onder announces candidacy for Missouri lieutenant governor

QUINCY (WGEM) - Former State Senator Bob Onder officially declared his candidacy for lieutenant governor Wednesday in Hannibal, outlining a vision for Missouri that focuses on smaller government, religious liberty and key conservative values.

“Senator Dr. Bob,” as he is often referred to, said he has a track record of championing pro-life causes and advocating for Second Amendment rights.

During his tenure in the State Senate, Senator Onder said he has worked diligently to cut and end the personal property tax, showcasing his commitment to fiscal responsibility. Notably, he authored the 2017 and 2019 “Heartbeat” pro-life bills, earning the endorsement of Missouri Right to Life, who hailed these bills as the most significant pro-life legislation in the state’s history.

According to Senator Onder, he has been a staunch advocate for Constitutional Carry and the Second Amendment Protection Act bills, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens. Additionally, he took a stand against Chinese ownership of Missouri farmland, underlining the need to safeguard the state’s agricultural interests.

In a statement Wednesday, Senator Onder outlined the key issues he plans to address during his campaign, highlighting his commitment to protecting innocent human life, defending Second Amendment rights, and fighting illegal immigration. He stressed the importance of empowering parents with choices in education and combating crime, human trafficking, and the influence of transgender ideology in Missouri education.

Senator Onder expressed his determination to rid Missouri education of what he referred to as “wokeness,” stating, “We need to get the wokeness out of Missouri education.” He reinforced his commitment to preserving the values and safety of Missouri’s children.

As a lifelong Missourian, Senator Onder has been married to his wife Allison for 28 years and is the father of six children.

