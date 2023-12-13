Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University officials reported Tuesday that after finishing the 2023 football season with a 6-5 record, QU Head Football Coach Gary Bass has resigned.

Quincy University Athletic Director Josh Rabe announced that head football coach Gary Bass has resigned and accepted the head football coaching position at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Bass coached 12 years at QU, including the last seven seasons as head coach. His overall record was 26-42. His teams had a record of 12-31 in competition in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

This past season was the Bass’s only winning record at the University. The Hawks’ 6-5 record came in a season that Q-U played eight of their 11 games at home. Their GLVC record was 3-4.

Bass first joined the QU staff in 2012 and worked as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator before his promotion as interim head coach in 2017.

“I want to thank Coach Bass for his years of service at Quincy University,” said Rabe. “He has been a great representative of our institution and has always honored the values of this Catholic and Franciscan institution. We wish him the best of luck as he and his family return to the Southeast”.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.