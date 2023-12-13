The Great River Economic Development Foundation hosts 2023 annual meeting

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Economic Development Foundation had its annual 2023 meeting Tuesday night.

GREDF members and community leaders attended the meeting to look back on the economic successes of 2023.

GREDF members said Target and United Alloy boosted this year’s economic development.

They said next year’s plan will focus on affordable housing and job demands in the community.

“Work with elected leaders to adopt a strategy to combat the housing shortages that we have here so that way its more affordable and that people have more choices. We also know that childcare is a huge barrier for people to gain employment and so we want to continue to work with our partners to really develop some childcare solutions,” said GREDF President Kyle Moore.

GREDF members said they released a housing study last year and will implement their plans for it in 2024.

