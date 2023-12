Deaths:

Raymond Eugene Walker, age 61, of Philadelphia, MO, died on Dec. 11 in his home.

Stanley Musholt, age 87, of Quincy, died on Dec. 12 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

Astrid Zyjana Sison Cabrera, infant, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

