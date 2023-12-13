Is it really winter?

16 degrees above average
16 degrees above average(Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Warm and warmer
Warm and warmer(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Meteorological winter began December 1st. The winter solstice is coming up next Thursday at 9:22 pm but it sure does not feel like winter. We are going to continue our string of warmer-than-normal temperatures for the region. This string of mild temperatures or above normal temperatures appears as if they will last through the end of December. Don’t expect every day to be in the mid-50s, but you can expect every day between now and near the end of the month to have a high temperature above 40. Over the next couple of days, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s. Saturday there is a minor wave of low pressure or a week cold front. It slides through the region, and it may have enough energy to spark a couple of rain showers. Do not expect much in the rain gauge most likely less than a quarter inch. And temperatures while they cool a bit, they still say above average. I have been keeping a running high-temperature forecast for Christmas Eve and as it stands today the forecast high temperature for Christmas Eve is 51 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Jeff Spear
QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy
Crash
Hannibal man airlifted from Highway 61 crash near New London
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois

Latest News

Highs this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. Even by dinner time, we will still be mild.
Warmer temperatures ahead
First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning
The pink line represents the normal high temperature for the middle of December
High temps will be anything but normal
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 12 12 2023