Is it really winter?

Warm and warmer (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Meteorological winter began December 1st. The winter solstice is coming up next Thursday at 9:22 pm but it sure does not feel like winter. We are going to continue our string of warmer-than-normal temperatures for the region. This string of mild temperatures or above normal temperatures appears as if they will last through the end of December. Don’t expect every day to be in the mid-50s, but you can expect every day between now and near the end of the month to have a high temperature above 40. Over the next couple of days, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s. Saturday there is a minor wave of low pressure or a week cold front. It slides through the region, and it may have enough energy to spark a couple of rain showers. Do not expect much in the rain gauge most likely less than a quarter inch. And temperatures while they cool a bit, they still say above average. I have been keeping a running high-temperature forecast for Christmas Eve and as it stands today the forecast high temperature for Christmas Eve is 51 degrees.

