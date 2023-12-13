JWCC hires Shelley Barkley as Academic and Student Affairs VP

Dr. Shelley Barkley joined the college in October.
Dr. Shelley Barkley joined the college in October.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at John Wood Community College have a new administrator in place.

They announced Monday Dr. Shelly Barkley has joined the school as their new Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

Officials said the new position combines the areas of instruction and student services, which include but are not limited to admissions, advising, financial aid and athletics.

“Combining instruction and student services into one service area enhances classroom and support services to improve the student experience,” JWCC President Dr. Bryan Renfro said. “It streamlines operations, but more importantly, it builds a team of professionals focusing on the student to ensure they choose the right career path and get the individualized support they need to achieve their hopes and dreams.”

Barkley said she wants to engage with students before and after they get onto campus.

“We really want to be a caring and supportive place that students enjoy being, feel supported and find success so that they can really fulfill their hopes and dreams while they’re here,” she said.

Official said Barkley has over 20 years of instructional and administrative experience in Illinois community colleges.

She holds a Doctorate in Community College Leadership from Ferris State University, a Master of Science in Applied Family and Child Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Family and Individual Development from Northern Illinois University, and a General Education Core Curriculum Credential (GECC) from Joliet Junior College.

