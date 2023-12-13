National Rural Rating System gives four stars to Illini Community Hospital

Illini Community Hospital gets a four star rating
Illini Community Hospital gets a four star rating(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Tri-State hospital is recognized nationally based on performance, quality care and patient satisfaction.

Illini Community Hospital has received a four-star rating from the annually ranked National Rural Rating System (NRRS). Much like the rating system used for Medicare and Medicaid services, the NRRS is geared toward smaller hospitals that don’t get enough patient surveys to qualify for the federally ranked systems.

The hospital’s Ancillary and Support Administrative Director, Jennifer Mowen, said the NRRS allows the 25-bed hospital to have an accurate rating based on patient count.

“Our responsiveness rates for patients, maybe if it was they needed help to use the restroom or if they just needed help with repositioning, was fantastic,” Mowen said. “They really take care of our patients and really have a passion for the work that they do.”

Illini also received a reward through the Critical Access Hospital Network in 2022.

