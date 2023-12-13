New lead removal proposal could prompt higher water bills and other financial struggles

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concerns grow for city officials over the thousands of lead water lines that need to be replaced. And, this time, safety isn’t the issue.

Quincy Public Works director Jeffrey Conte said a proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency calls for all lines to now be removed by 2037-- cutting their original deadline in half.

Conte said this escalated timeline could lead to financial struggles. The city would have to spend twice the amount of money annually, with an estimated price tag of $60 million. It also means an increase in water bills at an estimated $12.50 more per month with more plumbing demands.

“We’re going to be borrowing more money over a shorter period of time,” Conte said. “Our cash flow is going to be impacted negatively by both the crunching of the time. And, also what’s going to happen is the price per service is going to go up. From regular supply and demand, we’re going to have to do twice as many services.”

The EPA states that lead can be harmful to human health, even at low exposure levels.

Conte said you can make a public comment to the EPA through the end of the year.

