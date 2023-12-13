Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say a home on the city’s southside was hit by apparent gunfire Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday.

Police on scene say the house at 1834 Washington Street was hit several times in the back of the house. The home is located a few blocks away from St James Lutheran School.

Police say no one was injured. Officers remained on scene after 7:30 a.m. to investigate.

