Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say a home on the city’s southside was hit by apparent gunfire Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the shots fired call at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Police on scene say the house at 1834 Washington Street was hit several times in the back of the house. The home is located a few blocks away from St James Lutheran School.
Police say no one was injured. Officers remained on scene after 7:30 a.m. to investigate.
