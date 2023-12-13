Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Shots fired on Washington Street.(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells and WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say a home on the city’s southside was hit by apparent gunfire Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday.

Police on scene say the house at 1834 Washington Street was hit several times in the back of the house. The home is located a few blocks away from St James Lutheran School.

Police say no one was injured. Officers remained on scene after 7:30 a.m. to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Spear
QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
Crash
Hannibal man airlifted from Highway 61 crash near New London
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
Ultimate Brick Show to be held in Quincy this spring
WGEM News at Ten
Salvation Army help distribute baskets to Canton families
WGEM News at Ten
Culver Stockton College holds Christmas Choir Performance.
WGEM News at Ten
National Rural Rating System gives four stars to Illini Community Hospital