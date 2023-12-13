Quincy man arrested following Kentucky Street apartment fire

Joseph Lindsay, 25
Joseph Lindsay, 25(Adams County Jail)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man has been arrested following an apartment fire at 718 Kentucky Street.

Joseph M. Lindsay, 25, a resident of the apartment building was arrested Tuesday night at Blessing Hospital on a warrant, He was charged with aggravated arson.

On Dec. 5, Quincy Police Officers, the Quincy Fire Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service responded to the report of the structure fire.

Residents were evacuated from the building and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries reported.

Police said that Lindsay was not on the scene at the time of the fire, but was later developed as a suspect after a further investigation from QPD detectives.

Lindsay is lodged in the Adams County Jail.

RELATED: QPD issues arrest warrant for Kentucky Street apartment fire

