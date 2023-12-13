Salvation Army help distrubute baskets to Canton families

Salvation Army distributes goods in Canton and northeast Missouri residents.
Salvation Army distributes goods in Canton and northeast Missouri residents.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command and partnering agencies helped distribute food baskets and toys in Canton.

The Canton Christian Church had a busy afternoon as they helped ship out food baskets and toys for those in need across Northeast Missouri.

“What I like about it and what the marine core is set on is that we imagine on Christmas morning children open gifts, and they have some hope, they have some excitement, and in reality we help their parents be the hero of their story,” said Salvation Army organizer Stacey Nicholas.

The branch is originally from Hannibal and is helping out all over Missouri counties to help families in need.

The Salvation Army of Hannibal and the Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri also pitched in to help those in need.

