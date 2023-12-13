Sports Extra: Dunks, threes, and a little bit of everything in between

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Plenty of marquee matchups highlight this Sports Extra. Quincy High continues their unbeaten start to the season with an impressive win over Webster Grove. Down in Pike County, Pittsfield is able to escape with a road win over Griggsville-Perry as the Tornados’ full-court heave comes up short.

In a Mississippi River showdown, QND is able to split with Palmyra. Candra King recorded her 1000th career point for the Lady Panthers.

John Wood Women’s basketball fall at home 85-70. Brown County Alum, Katey Flynn, dropped 26 points for the Blazers.

