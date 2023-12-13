Study could lead to Amtrak in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - New federal money means MoDOT officials can now study the possibility of bringing Amtrak passenger service to the city.

The $500,000 grant would fund a study that would examine the costs and feasibility of expanding the existing Quincy-Chicago corridor to Hannibal.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Maria Kuhns said Amtrak is a bonus for small towns in Missouri, as it helps with tourism. She said towns like Jefferson City and Hermann promote the Amtrak in their tourism campaigns.

“If someone were to take Amtrak to Quincy, they would then have to figure out transportation from the Amtrak depot in Quincy down to Hannibal so basically we’re eliminating one group of tourists by not having that accessibility,” Kuhns said.

She said they could potentially get a tourism base from Illinois, but also from other parts Missouri, like St. Louis.

Hannibal Mayor Barry Louderman said he’s advocated for Amtrak service in Hannibal since he was a council member. He said Amtrak service would benefit Hannibal, and small towns along the way, like what the Quincy Amtrak service does when people travel up to Chicago as there’s a stop for every town along the way for people to get off the train and explore.

He said it would also be good for Hannibal-LaGrange University students as it would make it easier for them to go to and from home.

“I was raised in the Colchester-Macomb area and I can remember on Friday’s, the train station would be packed with students heading back to Chicago and on Sunday afternoon, it would be equally as packed with students that came home,” Louderman said.

He said Hannibal-LaGrange University could use this as a marketing tool to attract students, citing how easy it is for students to travel to and from home.

Louderman said he hopes if they get an Amtrak here, it could also start a conversation that could lead to more public transportation around Hannibal, like a bus service

