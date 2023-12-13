Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri Spreads Holiday Joy to 1,500 Children

QUINCY (WGEM) -In a heartwarming display of generosity and community spirit, Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri brought holiday cheer to over 1,500 children this season, ensuring they have presents to unwrap on Christmas Day. The organization held its Distribution Day today at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal.

Mary Lynne Richards, a co-coordinator with Toys for Tots, expressed her excitement about the day’s events. “Yes, it’s an exciting day. We put a lot of work into collecting toys and packaging them up, and today is the final day where we’re able to distribute all of the toys,” she said.

Despite facing challenges this year, with donations down by 30 percent and an increase in applications for assistance compared to last year, officials were determined to ensure every child on the list received a special gift. Mary Lynne Richards acknowledged the difficulties, saying, “It really hasn’t been a good year as far as making sure there are enough toys for everyone, but we were able to make it work.”

Organizers highlighted that Distribution Day is a testament to the generosity of the community, and they eagerly anticipate the event each year. “The Marine Corps felt it was very important for each child to have something to open under their Christmas tree on Christmas morning. It just brings a smile to our face to distribute that kind of joy at Christmas time,” emphasized Mary Lynne Richards.

Not only did each family receive toys, but the Salvation Army also joined in, providing food baskets for each family. This initiative aims to ensure that everyone in the community has a happy holiday season.

A local mother expressed her appreciation for the support, acknowledging the importance of such initiatives for struggling families, especially during the holidays. “It’s very appreciated. I know that there are a lot of struggling families, so this comes in handy for families when kids don’t have anything and need things. Low income, especially – everyone can use a boost during the holiday season,” she shared.

Organizers say that you should look to donate throughout the year and you can do that by dropping off at local organizations.

