Ultimate Brick Show to be held in Quincy this spring

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy will have The Ultimate Brick Show at the Oakley Lindsay Center this spring.

The event will feature a variety of LEGO displays and challenges for all ages. There will also be building challenges with Tim Croll from the LEGO Masters show.

Organizers said there are several LEGO building areas for children and families to enjoy during the event.

“We’re going to have kids’ areas. We have 200 pounds of Duplo bricks. We use 2 by 4 yellow bricks, and we have 10,000 of those that we’re going to do for the build area for middle-sized kids and a slot car track,” said TW Brick Co-Owner James Stark.

Organizers said the Quincy Public Library will have a free LEGO building event for children on Feb. 17, 2024, to prepare for the Ultimate Brick Show.

The all-day LEGO event will take place on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

