Warmer temperatures ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Do not let the radar fool you this morning! While there is moisture passing overhead further up in the atmosphere in the form of snow, dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere is evaporating that precipitation out before it can reach us. We will start off the day with mostly cloudy skies though. Winds are light out of the east with temperatures starting off in the low 30s. High pressure will be over the region today continuing to deliver dry air. Therefore, through the day we will have gradually decreasing clouds. We will see our winds shift slightly in direction to the southeast and wind speeds will remain light through the day. Highs will be a little warmer today, ranging from the mid to upper 40s. By tonight, we will have clear skies with seasonable nighttime lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow I am expecting ample sunshine with a nice little warm up. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50s with light southeasterly winds continuing.

Friday looks like it will start off partly sunny, but then become mostly cloudy. Highs will remain above normal, in the low 50s.

