Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova

(CNN) - NASA released a new image of the youngest supernova remnant in our galaxy, called Cassiopeia A, or Cas A.

It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

This is the closest and most detailed look inside the exploded star.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s new view of Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in near-infrared light is giving astronomers hints at the dynamical processes occurring within the supernova remnant. Tiny clumps represented in bright pink and orange make up the supernova’s inner shell, and are comprised of sulfur, oxygen, argon, and neon from the star itself. A large, striated blob at the bottom right corner of the image, nicknamed Baby Cas A, is one of the few light echoes visible NIRCam’s field of view. In this image, red, green, and blue were assigned to Webb’s NIRCam data at 4.4, 3.56, and 1.62 microns (F444W, F356W, and F162M, respectively). (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, D. Milisavljevic (Purdue University), T. Temim (Princeton University), I. De Looze (University of Gent))

Astronomers used Webb’s near-infrared camera to see the supernova remnant at different wavelengths of light than those used in previous observations.

The image could help researchers better understand the processes that fuel these massive incendiary events.

“Cas A” seems to shine like a Christmas ornament and is included in the first digital White House advent calendar shared Monday.

