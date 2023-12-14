Bass built QU program around faith, family and football

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Gary Bass had the interim tag removed and was named head coach of the Quincy University football program seven years ago, he cited three pillars on which the Hawks would be built.

“With our culture of faith, family, and football being the cornerstone of this program I feel this is a tremendous opportunity for me as well as my staff,” Bass said during an introductory press conference on Nov. 21, 2017.

It’s safe to say that Bass left the QU program in a much better place than he found it using those principles as a framework.

On Wednesday morning, Bass announced he was resigning as QU head coach to move closer to family near his hometown of Marion, N.C., by accepting the head coaching position at University of Virginia-Wise, an NCAA Div. II school in Wise, Va.

“I think as a whole we have worked hard to update every facility on this campus for football, the culture of the program has shifted, our relationships with the community and alumni are better and we put a better product on the field. There is more talent on this roster now than I have ever seen,” Bass said Wednesday night.

Bass said the decision wasn’t easy.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. For 12 years, Quincy has been home for my family and I,” Bass said.

“The decision to leave Quincy came down to being closer to my hometown and family. It was an honor to be the head football coach here and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support for over a decade.”

Bass was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Catawba College, near his hometown. During his playing career, the school posted a 47-15 record, made three trips to the NCAA Div. II playoffs and won a trio of South Atlantic Conference titles.

Bass, who replaced Tom Pajic as QU’s coach on an interim basis in the spring of 2017, went 27-41 in seven seasons at the helm.

Under Bass, the Hawks’ increased their victories by one in each of his first three seasons. That streak was halted with two-game spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, But then the Hawks won four, five and six victories during each of the past three seasons.

The Hawks’ 6-5 record this fall was just QU’s second winning season since 2008. And if not for a horrendous officiating blunder and injuries to several key players, the Hawks could have possibly won another game or two.

QU went 3-4 in Great Lakes Valley Conference action, losing close, tough games against perennial league powers Indianapolis and Truman State.

Excitement for the program could be seen on Saturday afternoons at QU Stadium with energized crowds and a party-like tailgate experience for fans.

The Hawks also played an exciting brand of offensive football lighting up the scoreboard.

In 2023, QU scored 423 points and averaged 38.4 points per game behind a record-setting offense.

That explosiveness could continue for the next coach in 2024 as QU is expected to return three running backs — JQ Brown, Teon Dollard and Jadon Washington — who combined for 1,783 rushing yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Davis passed for 1,629 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games, missing two with injuries and hobbled in several others.

Bass has coached 72 All-GLVC honorees including linebacker Cody Leonard, who won GLVC Defensive Player of the Year and was a D2CCA All-American, D2Football.com All-American and Don Hansen, All-American; and offensive tackle B.J. Wilson, who was QU’s first NFL signee and just recently signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

During his time at QU, football student-athletes excelled in the classroom by posting a team grade point average greater than 3.0 over each of the last eight semesters.

“I am most proud of seeing the young men in the program grow as men in all aspects of their life,” Bass said.

“I am firm believer that how you do anything is how you do everything. And I think our play on the field has improved every year.”

Before becoming head coach, Bass served for five years as a Hawks’ assistant coach, serving as offensive coordinator and as strength and conditioning coach.

Bass’ offense established over 25 school records dating back to the five seasons he spent as the school’s associate head coach from 2012-2016.

“I want to thank Coach Bass for his years of service at Quincy University,” said QU athletic director Josh Rabe, who will begin a search for a new coach.

“He has been a great representative of our institution and has always honored the values of this Catholic and Franciscan institution. We wish him the best of luck as he and his family return to the Southeast.”

University of Virginia-Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said:

“I am delighted to welcome Gary Bass and his family to Wise as our next head football coach. Coach Bass is a native of the Appalachian Region, familiar with the South Atlantic Conference and experienced in program building.

“His vision is aligned with the academic and athletic mission of UVA Wise and the focus on the student-athlete experience of NCAA Div. II. Coach Bass is a competitor, solid recruiter and community builder who values player development.”

Bass will return to his East Coast roots knowing he established a base for success at the Midwest school at which he spent the last 12 years.

Gary Bass personal

Hometown: Marion, N.C.

Education: Catawba College, 2006 (Marketing)

Wife: Melaney

Children: Lyla and Jackson

Gary Bass coaching career

2024 – Virginia-Wise (Head Coach)

2017-2023 – Quincy (Head Coach)

2012-17 – Quincy (Associate Head Coach)

2010-11 – Missouri Southern State (Offensive Line Coach)

2007-10 – East Rowan High School, N.C. (Offensive Coordinator)

