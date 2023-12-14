Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 14, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Peter Oakley

Shelby Clinging

Ann Brink

Abigail Conley

Cathy Cook

Richard Gronewold

Cindy Whitehead

Jamie Terstegge

Neoma Moody

John Fessler

Colton Snelling

Melanie Allen

Paula Black

Carol Gardner

Saraiee Moore

John & Vicky Christ

Bob & Linda Andrews

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 13, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 13, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13, 2023

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12, 2023

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 12, 2023

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 12, 2023.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12, 2023

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 11, 2023

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 11, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 11, 2023

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 10, 2023

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 10, 2023

Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 10, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 9, 2023

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 9, 2023