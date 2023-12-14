Bring the Bus Home mobile library donations needed.

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library needs your help bringing the Bus home for a mobile library.

A goal of $49,500 is needed to ensure the return of the Mobile Library for the winter of 2024.

The Tracy Family has committed to matching donations once specific criteria are met.

The library is seeking around $14,000 to be donated by early 2024. Its 20-year absence is felt by residents who rely on this service for learning and enrichment.

“We are hoping to have a renews focus on early literacy, outreach and serving our areas of population where there are increased barriers to access. Whether that’s economic barriers social or geographic areas, we know that there is a large percentage of our service area that is not currently able to access library resources.” says the Quincy Public Library mobile librarian Gina Miller.

The Mobile Library, originally known as the Bookmobile, was a vital resource for Quincy, providing access to books, educational materials, and various community programs.

