Building confidence in the gym before the new year

A few ways to overcome “gym-timidation” is to go to the gym with a friend for moral support,...
A few ways to overcome “gym-timidation” is to go to the gym with a friend for moral support, go to a gym that supports your fitness goals and to focus on consistency rather than high-intensity training.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people think of the new year as the perfect time to get into shape. However, some first-time gym goers may experience “gym-timidation”.

It can rear it’s head in the form of body image issues, as well as insecurities in both taking that first step into the gym and working out in front of people.

According to Reed Cox, Anytime Fitness Owner, luckily people can take steps to feeling more confident in themselves at the gym before the “New Year’s Rush” hits.

“If you’re new to the gym, I would definitely encourage in you getting a head start before the new year now, because then you’re going to build those habits and those routines,” said Cox. “You’re going to feel comfortable heading into 2024 that you have a plan in place already.”

A few ways to overcome “gym-timidation” is to go to the gym with a friend for moral support, go to a gym that supports your fitness goals and to focus on consistency rather than high-intensity training.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

The red cross had a great turnout for this year's 2023 blood drive.
Quincy’s Red Cross hosts 2023 Quincy Giving blood drive
"There's not a need for it and it's just a liability for the city." Jeffrey Conte
City approves hazardous sludge pump at riverfront to be demolished
Missouri discussing raising the Bright Flight scholarship
Missouri officials discuss Bright Flight Scholarship increase
Hoops Highlights: Titans pickup road win vs Clark County
Titans take down Indians on the hardwood
WGEM News at Noon
JWCC hires Shelley Barkley as Academic and Student Affairs VP