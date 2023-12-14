Building confidence in the gym before the new year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people think of the new year as the perfect time to get into shape. However, some first-time gym goers may experience “gym-timidation”.

It can rear it’s head in the form of body image issues, as well as insecurities in both taking that first step into the gym and working out in front of people.

According to Reed Cox, Anytime Fitness Owner, luckily people can take steps to feeling more confident in themselves at the gym before the “New Year’s Rush” hits.

“If you’re new to the gym, I would definitely encourage in you getting a head start before the new year now, because then you’re going to build those habits and those routines,” said Cox. “You’re going to feel comfortable heading into 2024 that you have a plan in place already.”

A few ways to overcome “gym-timidation” is to go to the gym with a friend for moral support, go to a gym that supports your fitness goals and to focus on consistency rather than high-intensity training.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.