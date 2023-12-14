Change of Direction: Joe Davis introduced as new Head Football Coach for Western Illinois

MACOMB (WGEM) -A new era for leatherneck football began today with the introduction of Joe Davis as their next Head Football Coach.

“It feels great. this has certainly been a dream and goal of mine for a long time. I think what also makes it special is to have my family here with me. You know my daughters and my wife. I am humbled and excited to be here and can’t wait to get started”, said Davis.

“This is great today. I feel very good about it. As you go into a process where you make a change, you have a lot of things to consider. It is a recruiting season right now and I’m glad this part is behind us. I know we still have a long way to go, but I like the people that are going to be leading the way”, said Athletic Director, Paul Bubb.

Davis has built up quite a resume. He has turned around plenty of teams in the past, and most recently made Eastern Illinois a force to be reckoned with in the OVC. While he’s great with the x’s and O’s. Davis is ready to lead by example both on and off the field.

“You know I was very fortunate enough to have some coaches that really built into my life and were very intentional on building me into that man. Certainly, there’s that pay it forward component to that that I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to do”, said Davis.

With Western Illinois joining the Ohio Valley Conference. The stakes might be higher for the rivalry game, with Davis’ former team, Eastern Illinois.

“I will always have the utmost respect for coach Wilkerson and his staff and my opportunity to serve under him for the last two seasons, but like I mentioned when that game kicks off, it will be competitive, and we will be excited to play it”, said Davis.

“I think we’re going to have a great rivalry with Eastern Illinois and what better way to get it started than one of their coaches, coaching us”, said Bubb.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.