City approves hazardous sludge pump at riverfront to be demolished

"There's not a need for it and it's just a liability for the city." Jeffrey Conte
"There's not a need for it and it's just a liability for the city." Jeffrey Conte(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy got a $350,000 state grant to bury the power lines along the riverfront. But, the cost of the project exceeded that. With that grant set to expire in April 2024, the city has found another way to spend the money.

The new plan is to put an amphitheater on the riverfront. That money wouldn’t only help get one step closer to that, but it would also abolish a safety issue on the riverfront. That money will help demolish the existing sludge dome that sits on the riverfront. Public works officials say the amphitheater would be a bonus. Really, the dome needs to come down as soon as possible.

“It’s just a liability for the city,” said public works director Jeffrey Conte. “The one structure there has water in it all the time. We try to keep it as secure as possible, but there’s always the danger of vandalism and someone getting in there. It’s a dangerous structure to be around. Especially where people are going to come down and spend time by the riverfront.”

Conte said the city and Arts Quincy would chip in for the amphitheater project. The Riverfront Development Corporation board hopes the Quincy Park District will help fund it as well.

That topic was discussed at Wednesday night’s park board meeting. Board leaders say they are unsure if they can fund the development.

The park board’s vice president Mark Philpot said they will discuss potential budgeting for the riverfront development in the January 2024 meeting.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

Missouri discussing raising the Bright Flight scholarship
Missouri officials discuss Bright Flight Scholarship increase
Hoops Highlights: Titans pickup road win vs Clark County
Titans take down Indians on the hardwood
WGEM News at Noon
JWCC hires Shelley Barkley as Academic and Student Affairs VP
WGEM News at Six
Proposed legislation in Missouri would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients