City approves hazardous sludge pump at riverfront to be demolished

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy got a $350,000 state grant to bury the power lines along the riverfront. But, the cost of the project exceeded that. With that grant set to expire in April 2024, the city has found another way to spend the money.

The new plan is to put an amphitheater on the riverfront. That money wouldn’t only help get one step closer to that, but it would also abolish a safety issue on the riverfront. That money will help demolish the existing sludge dome that sits on the riverfront. Public works officials say the amphitheater would be a bonus. Really, the dome needs to come down as soon as possible.

“It’s just a liability for the city,” said public works director Jeffrey Conte. “The one structure there has water in it all the time. We try to keep it as secure as possible, but there’s always the danger of vandalism and someone getting in there. It’s a dangerous structure to be around. Especially where people are going to come down and spend time by the riverfront.”

Conte said the city and Arts Quincy would chip in for the amphitheater project. The Riverfront Development Corporation board hopes the Quincy Park District will help fund it as well.

That topic was discussed at Wednesday night’s park board meeting. Board leaders say they are unsure if they can fund the development.

The park board’s vice president Mark Philpot said they will discuss potential budgeting for the riverfront development in the January 2024 meeting.

