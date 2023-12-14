Holiday Shopping Safety: Quincy Police Officer Offers Recommendations to Stay Vigilant

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the holiday shopping frenzy reaches its peak, residents are being urged to prioritize their safety, with Quincy Police Officer Korbin Stratman offering valuable tips to ensure a secure shopping experience.

With larger crowds converging on shopping centers and retail outlets, Officer Stratman emphasizes the increased risk of pickpocketing during this season. He advises shoppers to remain vigilant about their surroundings and take proactive steps to protect their belongings.

“Stay aware of your surroundings. Larger crowds can make it easy for pickpocketing to take place. Keep an eye on your belongings and secure any valuables in a locked vehicle,” cautions Officer Stratman.

In an effort to deter theft, Officer Stratman recommends avoiding the unnecessary carrying of large amounts of cash. He suggests keeping essential items such as IDs, credit cards, and debit cards in a secure bag, like a cross-body bag, to minimize vulnerability.

“Obviously, around this time, retail theft and the theft of packages go up. It’s always important to prioritize holiday safety as well as to enjoy the holiday festivities around here,” adds Officer Stratman.

For those planning their shopping excursions, Officer Stratman encourages daytime shopping whenever possible. However, if shopping at night is unavoidable, he advises parking in well-lit areas to enhance personal safety.

“If you find yourself shopping at night, park in a well-lit area. If you happen to fall victim to pickpocketing or theft, he says to call 911 to file a report,” reminds Officer Stratman.

Holiday shopping should be a joyful experience, and Officer Stratman’s safety recommendations aim to ensure that residents can embrace the festive season without the worry of theft or security concerns.

As we enter the final week of holiday shopping, the Quincy Police Department urges residents to follow these safety tips, stay alert, and enjoy the holiday season responsibly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.