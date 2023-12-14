Holiday Shopping Safety: Quincy Police Officer Offers Recommendations to Stay Vigilant

Quincy Police Officer Offers Recommendations to Stay Vigilant
Quincy Police Officer Offers Recommendations to Stay Vigilant(none)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the holiday shopping frenzy reaches its peak, residents are being urged to prioritize their safety, with Quincy Police Officer Korbin Stratman offering valuable tips to ensure a secure shopping experience.

With larger crowds converging on shopping centers and retail outlets, Officer Stratman emphasizes the increased risk of pickpocketing during this season. He advises shoppers to remain vigilant about their surroundings and take proactive steps to protect their belongings.

“Stay aware of your surroundings. Larger crowds can make it easy for pickpocketing to take place. Keep an eye on your belongings and secure any valuables in a locked vehicle,” cautions Officer Stratman.

In an effort to deter theft, Officer Stratman recommends avoiding the unnecessary carrying of large amounts of cash. He suggests keeping essential items such as IDs, credit cards, and debit cards in a secure bag, like a cross-body bag, to minimize vulnerability.

“Obviously, around this time, retail theft and the theft of packages go up. It’s always important to prioritize holiday safety as well as to enjoy the holiday festivities around here,” adds Officer Stratman.

For those planning their shopping excursions, Officer Stratman encourages daytime shopping whenever possible. However, if shopping at night is unavoidable, he advises parking in well-lit areas to enhance personal safety.

“If you find yourself shopping at night, park in a well-lit area. If you happen to fall victim to pickpocketing or theft, he says to call 911 to file a report,” reminds Officer Stratman.

Holiday shopping should be a joyful experience, and Officer Stratman’s safety recommendations aim to ensure that residents can embrace the festive season without the worry of theft or security concerns.

As we enter the final week of holiday shopping, the Quincy Police Department urges residents to follow these safety tips, stay alert, and enjoy the holiday season responsibly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
WGEM News at Six
Lincoln Library and Museum exhibit highlights prominent Illinoisans
WGEM News at Six
Proposed legislation in Missouri would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients
Quincy’s Red Cross hosts 2023 Quincy Giving blood drive