QUINCY (WGEM) -West Hancock went on the road this evening to take on the Clark County Indians. The game was close in the first half, but in the end the Titans win this one 69-40. West Hancock is now 8-2 on the year.

In Girls basketball, Macomb defeats ROWVA 55-26. Kylie Robinson led the way for the Bombers with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.