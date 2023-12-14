Hospital report: December 14, 2023

Hospital Reports
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Deaths:

Marian J. Young, age 82, of Golden, IL, died on Dec. 12 at Blessing Hospital.

Steven M. Henze, age 63, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Joshua Krigbaum, age 48, of Quincy, died on Dec. 12 in his home.

Donald D. Dehner, age 88, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

