Lincoln Library and Museum exhibit highlights prominent Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois has a long history full of many characters. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is honoring 39 people who have called the state home through an exhibit called “Here I have Lived Home in Illinois.”

“We wanted you to feel that sense of home and community when you stepped in,” said Christina Shutt, the museum’s executive director.

From Abraham Lincoln, to Michelle Obama, to Ronald Reagan, to Tina Turner and many others, Illinois has seen it’s fair share of influential residents.

“Illinois has a really long and really diverse and big history, and I think that’s often lost in the modern-day narratives,” Shutt said. “When we think about people from Illinois, we just think about Lincoln, and we don’t realize there are many people who have found and created home in Illinois.”

Some featured in the exhibit spent a bulk of their life outside the state but visitors will learn about their time in Illinois. Former President Reagan spent a majority of his professional life in California. The exhibit looks at his early years growing up in the Land of Lincoln, as well as his time at Eureka College, which is in Eureka, Ill.

“I love that we get to tell the stories that are diverse and varied,” Shutt said.

There’s also an intentional focus on highlighting prominent Illinois women. Former first lady Michelle Obama is featured. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, is not. Same goes for Buffy Ives, the sister of former Illinois Gov. and presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson II.

“You’re not just getting this sort of great man narrative from history but you’re getting really a kind of diverse cacophony of voices,” Shutt said.

She hopes the wide array of prominent Illinoisans featured will people asking even more questions as they learn about them.

“Our hope is that people will, as they scratch the surface, they’ll take that knowledge and do some more research, do some more, learn some more, grow some more as a person and, again, understand the true diverse and varied story of Illinois,” Shutt said.

The exhibit open on March 23. It’s not permanent. It closes on Jan. 21, 2024.

