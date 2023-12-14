Missouri launches a prescription drug database to help doctors spot opioid addictions

Missouri now has a statewide database to help doctors track opioid prescriptions
Missouri now has a statewide database to help doctors track opioid prescriptions
Missouri now has a statewide database to help doctors track opioid prescriptions(NBC News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri on Wednesday launched a statewide database of opioid prescriptions aimed at helping doctors identify possible addiction.

Under the program, pharmacists now must report when they provide drugs listed as controlled substances. The information is collected in a database that doctors and other pharmacists can check to see if patients have been receiving opioids from multiple providers.

Prescription information in the database can only be used for patient care and cannot be shared with law enforcement.

The Missouri Legislature in 2021 passed a law creating the program after years of resistance from a small number of skeptical lawmakers who raised concerns about sensitive patient data being misused.

Missouri was the last state to adopt such a database statewide.

Most Missouri health care providers had already been sharing controlled substance information with a St. Louis County database following local buy-in from 75 cities and other municipalities.

Advocates argued that a more expansive program would give lawmakers greater oversight and prevent people from loading up on painkillers in uncovered areas.

The St. Louis County database now will be absorbed into the statewide system.

Most Read

Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

FILE - Assault-style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16,...
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
The Missouri Supreme Court has set an April execution date for Brian Dorsey, a central...
Execution date set for Missouri man who killed his cousin and her husband in 2006
The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing in Busch Stadium for seven decades, and that won’t...
Cardinals, Anheuser-Busch agree to marketing extension, including stadium naming rights
The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023,...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?