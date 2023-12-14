Missouri officials discuss Bright Flight Scholarship increase

Missouri discussing raising the Bright Flight scholarship
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If you have a kid bound for college, you know just how much of a concern the cost is.

Missouri lawmakers have talked about raising the amount available for the Bright Flight Scholarship, which offers up to $3,000 annually for qualifying students.

Brice Baumgardner, the Hannibal-LaGrange University Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, said the money received from a scholarship plays a role in school choice for students. He said as students compare colleges, the money the state offers to students can make a difference on whether they stay local or head out of state.

“Families now with the prices of lots of things on the increase, college pricing is now as important as it has ever been and so an additional $3000 to stay in state could have a significant impact,” Baumgardner said.

He said depending on how a student scores on their ACTs or other tests, they could get extra scholarships which can compound with the Bright Flight scholarship to help them. However, schools from other states can also sway students with financial incentives as well.

Stephanie Ross, a Hannibal High School guidance counselor, said students look at colleges to see if they have the right degree program or accreditation. She said for students choosing their top three colleges, 75% of the time, if everything aligns financially, money plays a huge role in their selection. She said if out-of-state schools offer more money, it can cause them to leave the area.

“When those students go out of state, maybe to Illinois, Iowa, we always fear that students will not come back to this area. Due to meeting people, they like living, job opportunities,” Ross said.

She said it would be good if they raised it to a maximum of $5,000 to help college students out.

Discussions over how much it should be raised are continuing.

