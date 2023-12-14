Not feeling like December today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for a day full of sunshine with noticeably warmer temperatures.

A large area of high pressure is centered over eastern Illinois. This high will provide us with abundant sunshine and light southerly winds today. This will push our temperatures up and we will be 10 - 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs for much of the area will be in the mid 50s. Another great weather day to take advantage of with getting outside projects done, going for a walk, washing the car, or simply just driving around with the windows down. Later tonight, we will have gradually increasing clouds. Lows will be slightly higher, in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be another warm December day, with highs just a degree or two cooler than today. The change up tomorrow will be the fact that I am expecting more clouds. Later in the night, lows will be a little warmer in the low 40s.

With new model data coming in and models coming into agreement a little better, the chance for rain has increased for Saturday. A low pressure system will move southeastward across Missouri, allowing for slightly more time for moisture to be drawn northward into the system. Light rain showers are now expected with slightly higher totals than models were originally showing. New estimates are now coming in around 0.10″ to 0.25″. As for temperatures, Saturday will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

