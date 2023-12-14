Quincy’s Red Cross hosts 2023 Quincy Giving blood drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy American Red Cross had its annual ‘Quincy Giving’ blood drive today.

The Red Cross had a great turnout for this year’s 2023 holiday blood drive event.

Organizers said they’re grateful for the community supporting the cause and taking the time out of their day to donate.

They said the blood drive had enough donations from today to support local hospitals in the area.

“You know we always know that when we do the Quincy giving blood drive folks are aware of how important this drive is especially going into the Christmas holiday season, and we were able to really collect enough blood to make sure the local hospitals are taken care of,” said American Red Cross Employee Jim Whitfield.

Organizers said they’re always looking for blood donations. You can call the American Red Cross number or go on their website for information on how to donate.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.