The rain forecast has changed since Wednesday

Dec. 14, 2023
Rain looks likely beginning Friday night.
QUINCY (WGEM) - Significant changes in the forecast models in reference to our rain potential this weekend. An area of low pressure will track just south of the region and that will spread rain over top of the Tri-States Friday night through Saturday. It does not look like heavy rain; however, it does look like rain showers will be on and off beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday afternoon. We may see slightly over a quarter of an inch up to a half inch of rain by the time the system wraps up and rolls to the east. Daytime high temperatures should be in the mid-40s on both Saturday and Sunday after a rather balmy mid to upper 50s on Friday. We will have a 24-hour period where temperatures will come down to more seasonable norms after the weekend.

We have one day over the next 7 where temps will be close to normal.
We do expect to see high temperatures on Monday near average right around 40 for a daytime, high temperature, and then overnight low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday down into the mid to low 20s. But after that, we are back on a warming trend, and we are looking at a high temperature on Thursday which is the winter solstice near 50 degrees stretching out to Christmas Eve, I am still forecasting a daytime high on Sunday. Christmas Eve of 50 degrees.

