Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

The controversial display, which Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin before being damaged.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted.

We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.

Solve et Coagula! Happy Holidays! Hail Satan!”

KCCI has reported that 35-year-old Michael Cassidy of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. He has since been released.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Crystal Quade announces her intention to run for Missouri governor in 2024.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filing abortion rights resolution
National cemeteries in Keokuk and Quincy are part of nearly 4,000 to participate in National...
Honoring veterans by laying ‘Wreaths Across America’
Betty Cooper Hearnes discusses the massive renovation project she took on when she was first...
Former Missouri First Lady Betty Cooper Hearnes passes away
WGEM News at Ten
Families visit Santa Claus in Washington Park, QND band perform