Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 16, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dane Gordley

Rick Zimmerman

Mark Adams

MaKayla Cox

Ayden Lewis

Sarah Corson

Sydney Reed

Connor Wolf

Roger Graff

James Graff

Maya N. McKinny

Devin Ruble

Lisa Smith

Roy Small

Katelyn Sierra Mudd

Brenda Belden

Andrea Schaffnit

Myrna Osborn

Connie Stiltz

Mark & Diane Sill

Mike & Theresa Martin

James & Helen Woodward

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 15, 2023

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 15, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 15, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 16, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 15, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 14, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 14, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 14, 2023

Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 14, 2023

Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 13, 2023

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 13, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13, 2023

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13, 2023

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today