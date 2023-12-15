Body of airman killed in Osprey crash off coast of Japan returns home

People across western Massachusetts will gather for the homecoming of a fallen hero, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher. (Source: Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - People across western Massachusetts are gathering Friday night for the homecoming of a fallen hero, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, 24, was one of eight crew members killed last month in an Osprey crash during a training mission off the coast of Japan.

Western Mass News reports the Pittsfield native will be returning to Westover Air Force Base on Friday to be welcomed home by Gov. Maura Healey, Rep. Richard Neal, military members and loved ones.

“His loss is going to be felt not only across the Berkshires but across America as well ... All indications are, after having talked with the family, that this was a valiant young man,” Neal said.

The Osprey crashed on Nov. 29 during a training mission in southwestern Japan while on its way to Okinawa.

Of the eight crew members, Galliher’s remains were the first to be found.

His family issued a statement earlier this month saying it was in mourning and asking for privacy and prayers.

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher(Pittsfield Police)

“Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many. His short life touched and made better the lives of hundreds, if not thousands in Pittsfield, in this region and everywhere he served,” the family said. “Jacob lived to serve his family, his country and the people he loved.”

After Galliher’s body arrives at Westover, a procession will follow a route that was requested by his family to Pittsfield. From Chicopee, the procession will travel along the Mass. Pike to downtown Lee, then through downtown Lenox via Walker Street. It will continue to Pittsfield on Route 7 via South Street to Park Square, followed by a left onto West Street to Taconic High School, where Galliher graduated in 2017.

The procession will return to North Street and end at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street where the family will gather privately.

The procession includes only authorized personnel and invited guests.

People are encouraged to pay their respects along the procession route and police are welcoming people to join them starting at 5:15 p.m. in Lee and 5:45 p.m. in the Pittsfield area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Western Mass News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release

Latest News

Concerns over AI-generated media spur efforts to reinforce Missourian’s scrutiny of information
Missouri legislation aims to help kids practice critical thinking in K-12
Klein was one of the attorney’s who argued in favor of rejecting the proposals to the ICC.
Illinois Commerce Commission rejects ComEd and Ameren Illinois’ grid plans
Superintendent of Palmyra School District, Jason Harper, emphasized the need for substantial...
Prop. 2 aims to secure $8M for critical improvements at Palmyra School District
Missouri legislation aims to help kids practice critical thinking in K-12
Missouri legislation aims to help kids practice critical thinking in K-12
High school basketball graphic
LIVE: High school basketball (QHS and QND)