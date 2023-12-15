Committee develops master plan to improve Riverview Park

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The new year will usher in some changes for a Hannibal park.

Planning Design Studio will hold a public Riverview Park forum at 6pm on Jan. 11 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.

According to Friends of Riverview Park member Branson Wood, it includes a master plan that will identify a vision for the park’s future both dealing with structural and nature improvements all to benefit the people of Hannibal.

“An important part of making sure that we do this job in a way that is the best that can be done, is to make sure that we keep the public informed about what we’re doing,” said Wood. “We’re in the process of doing that to seek public input.”

The master plan will be developed through net year and should be completed by the end of 2024, when the implementation process may begin.

