Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief

QUINCY (WGEM) - For many of us, Quincy Is defined by its history. Historic buildings downtown, and the grand homes on Maine Street from the early 20th century.

But not far from those well-kept neighborhoods are decaying eyesores. Some have partially collapsed, and even more alarming, there are families still trying to call them home.

Some landlords fail to maintain their properties which results in the building being condemned by the city. That happened to one family who found themselves homeless overnight.

“We have no place to go....” Andrea Monetti said.

When we first talked to Monetti back in September, she and her six children felt lucky to have a roof over their heads. She knew things weren’t perfect in the house, but things just kept getting worse.

“It’s holding up by carjacks,” Monetti said.

She said the main beam split when they tried to raise the house.

The problems didn’t stop there, a bedroom and the bathroom ceilings were caving in.

The windows didn’t lock, and an exterior door is missing a deadbolt lock.

She knew the home wasn’t in any condition to raise a family, but she was in a tight spot.

Monetti said she complained to her landlord, numerous times.

“I literally had snow and rain coming in and making mold,” Monetti said.

Those pleas for help went unanswered.

“He always had an excuse,” she said.

And conditions only got worse, and worse over the five years she lived here.

“One time we had maggots falling from the ceiling from the upstairs people. And he was like how do you know it is coming from them? Well, I don’t live that way,” she said.

Finally, she stopped paying rent, and then nearly a year later her home was condemned by the city.

“Living in a hotel with six kids, it just-- it’s Irritating,” she said.

And that was the start of a long nightmare for her family.

It’s not an unfamiliar story for Lisa Wagoda, a tenant advocate for the Safe and Liveable Housing Committee.

“This is not rocket science,” Wagoda said.

She’s not only an advocate but also a landlord herself.

She said Quincy has been negligent as a city, and she sees the same story, over and over again.

“This is a consequence of no inspection program,” she said.

She would like to see some form of a basic inspection for rental properties, but there aren’t any rules on the books to keep this from happening. The city council would have to act on an ordinance and it’s unclear what it might include.

And while she says Monetti’s situation is one of the worst she’s seen, she said, for any family to live in these conditions is just unthinkable, and should never have happened.

“The tenant is not responsible for the foundation of the house and making sure it is safe,” Wagoda said. “Not responsible for making sure the outlets are not going to catch fire”

The lack of affordable housing is a big reason tenants fall into situations like these, according to Elaine Davis at Two Rivers Regional Council. She said families are reaching out to her office for help more than ever. Families just like Monetti’s.

“And so right now, the problem is just trying to find a house or an apartment because she does have six kids. So we need at least a four bedrooms, ” Davis said.

Her office works to subsidize rent and help families find affordable housing that is clean and safe. The home that Monetti and her family were staying in doesn’t meet that standard and she has a message for other landlords in the city.

“Fix your properties,” Davis said. “It’s time for citizens to call their aldermen”

WGEM News is asking city leaders how a property falls through the cracks. What does the city require for a rental? And why haven’t city council members passed some kind of basic safety ordinance for nuisance properties?

One of the most surprising things we found, might be the number of properties owned by council members.

