Familiar Faces in New Places: Abbey Schreacke off to hot start at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI (WGEM) -Schreacke, at times, looks like a freshman on the court, but she’s already showing that she belongs. She’s already scored in double figures five times, and the Tigers are relying on her more and more each passing week.

“I’m really enjoying this next level of competition. our team is super good. we’re working well together and being connected”, said Schreacke.

Recently, Abbey has been playing anywhere from 25 to 33 points per game. and she can’t wait to start mixing it up with the best in the conference, and some of the best teams in the country.

“This year i’ve gotten a lot of space to grow in my abilities just because we’ve had a couple of girls out with injuries so that’s made me grow in a lot of areas. Just continuing with my physicality and speed and just trying to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Schreacke’s leap into division one play was made easier by being in the QND program the last four years. Her Lady Raider teams competed, they won, and they learned to love the game.

“The discipline I had as a player, with really great coaches and really great teammates. We had a really great culture, and that’s really transitioned into college. Just really embracing the discipline and really embracing my teammates and how we work well together and having that connected family atmosphere.”

One thing about attending Mizzou, Abbey can easily make the two-hour trip over, and can pop back into town here any day she wants. she’s learned, there’s no place like home.

“I miss everything, really. I miss home a lot. My family, the pit, playing at the pit and everybody at the school. I just miss a lot.”

