Families visit Santa Claus in Washington Park, QND band perform

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s weekly Santa Claus and Thursdays in the Park event took place with some live music and large gatherings.

Local families showed up to the holiday occasion in Washington Park to sip some hot cocoa, take a picture next to Santa and listen to the Quincy Notre Dame band play some Christmas songs.

The tradition allows families to browse the magnificent Christmas lights and an opportunity for them to donate to Quincy’s Catholic Charities for families in need this holiday season.

“Have a great time in Washington Park. It’s just adding a little bit of ambient while everyone’s enjoying all the lights and the spirit of the season. It’s just a great thing for us to be able to do,” said QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp.

Organizers said it’s a great time to listen to music in the park and to donate items to the local charity.

“Needing things all throughout the year but especially this time of year. So any kind of food donations, hygiene items you know dish soap, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies,” said Quincy Catholic Charities Director Kevin Williams.

Anyone who donated to Catholic Charities was entered into a drawing tonight to win two roundtrip tickets to Chicago or St. Louis.

