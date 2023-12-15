Families visit Santa Claus in Washington Park, QND band perform

WGEM News at Ten
By Rose Lehner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s weekly Santa Claus and Thursdays in the Park event took place with some live music and large gatherings.

Local families showed up to the holiday occasion in Washington Park to sip some hot cocoa, take a picture next to Santa and listen to the Quincy Notre Dame band play some Christmas songs.

The tradition allows families to browse the magnificent Christmas lights and an opportunity for them to donate to Quincy’s Catholic Charities for families in need this holiday season.

“Have a great time in Washington Park. It’s just adding a little bit of ambient while everyone’s enjoying all the lights and the spirit of the season. It’s just a great thing for us to be able to do,” said QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp.

Organizers said it’s a great time to listen to music in the park and to donate items to the local charity.

“Needing things all throughout the year but especially this time of year. So any kind of food donations, hygiene items you know dish soap, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies,” said Quincy Catholic Charities Director Kevin Williams.

Anyone who donated to Catholic Charities was entered into a drawing tonight to win two roundtrip tickets to Chicago or St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
Families visit Santa Claus in Washington Park, QND band perform
WGEM News at Ten
ACHD officials recommend washing your hands Health officials say respiratory illness on the rise
WGEM News at Ten
QPD partners with Adams County E.M.S. for active shooter drill
ACHD officials recommend washing your hands
Health officials say respiratory illness on the rise