Former Missouri First Lady Betty Cooper Hearnes passes away

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri First Lady Betty Cooper Hearnes has passed away.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Hearnes died Thursday, December 14 at her home in Charleston, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was 96.

Hearnes served as a Missouri state representative from 1979 to 1989, and lost to John Ashcroft in a bid to become governor in 1988.

Her husband, Warren Hearnes, served as Missouri’s 46th Governor from 1965 to 1973.

In 2009, Kathy Sweeney sat down with Hearnes to talk about her new cookbook titled “Missouri 1821-1971 Sesquecentennial Cookbook” and her efforts as first lady in restoring the Missouri Governor’s mansion.

Funeral arrangements are pending at McMickle Funeral Home in Charleston.

