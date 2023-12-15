Health officials say respiratory illness on the rise

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local health officials say respiratory illness has been on the rise ever since Thanksgiving.

Adams County Health Department officials say they’ve seen flu-like illnesses and RSV cases. They’ve seen higher numbers of ER visits and Covid outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

That’s why they want to give prevention tips.

“Daily things that people can do are of course hand washing and cleaning surfaces to kill the viruses or remove them from our hands,” said infectious disease supervisor Jon Campos. “And then simple things also like proper cough etiquette. Or if you’re sick there’s no reason you should be visiting somebody in the hospital or in a nursing home or something like that.”

Campos also recommends keeping up on your vaccinations. You can get those at the ACHD Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

